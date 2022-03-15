This story was published in the March 15, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Nixon announced Friday a politically explosive decision to install an anti-missile system, shifting its focus from protecting U.S. cities against Red Chinese attack to safeguarding the American missile-bomber force from Soviet knockout.
Nixon asserted the $6 billion-to-$7 billion ABM system he approved “is vital for the security and defense of the United States and also in the interest of peace throughout the world.”
His long-awaited decision, which followed a five-week review of the Johnson administration’s Sentinel ABM plan, was announced at a White House news conference which was carried nationwide by radio and television. It appeared to be an attempted compromise aimed at averting a head-on battle with a strong Senate bloc which regards the antimissile project as expensive, ineffective, and provocative.
Nixon predicted “a very spirited debate and a very close vote,” but claimed “a good chance of getting approval.”
Senate Democratic Leader Mike Mansfield of Montana, one of the opponents, said Nixon has enough support in Congress to win the test. Sen. Hugh Scott, R-Pa.. who wanted deployment delayed, was won over by Nixon “with some reluctance.”
But Sen. Philip A. Hart, D-Mich., pledged to fight the modified proposal. Sen. Eugene J. McCarthy, D-Minn., another of the unconvinced, said “this is the President’s first serious mistake.”
Russians Understand
Stressing the defensive character of the ABM, Nixon said the Soviets are defense-minded and understand this and he said they cannot regard deployment of the ABM as an escalation of the arms race.
Nixon stressed that the re-vamped Sentinel — with only two sites, at the start, near U.S. missile bases rather than 15 batteries mostly near cities — will be designed to protect this country’s nuclear striking force. This missile-bomber force, according to U.S. doctrine, deters Russia from hitting the United States.
“This system is truly a safe guard system, a defensive system only,” Nixon said.
“It safeguards our deterrent and under those circumstances can, in no way, in my opinion, delay the progress which I hope will continue to be made toward arms talks, which will limit arms, not only this kind of system, but particularly offensive systems.”
Some defense of U.S. population against a possible Chinese attack of relatively small scale is retained, but is downgraded.
“This deployment will not require us to place missile and radar sites close to our major cities,” the President said.
The Johnson administration’s concept, Nixon said, “provided more capabilities for the defense of cities than the program I am recommending but it did not provide protection against some threats to our retaliatory forces which have developed subsequently.”
It is known that Defense Department officials are concerned that the Russians are planning to deploy a missile that could be launched into a low, partial earth orbit, with American bomber bases as the target, and many more missile-firing submarines which would aim their nuclear weapons at U.S. ICBM complexes.
Nixon’s cost figure is higher than the Johnson administration’s $5.5 billion. This apparent ly is because of additional expensive radar for the system to guard against orbital or submarine threats from south, east and west. The current missile defense concept is oriented northward, because that is where a Chinese or Russian ICBM attack would come from.
The Chinese are expected to be able to mount up to 30 intercontinental ballistic missiles by 1975. Their warheads, possibly ranging up to the equivalent of three million tons of TNT, could lay waste U.S. cities.
But Army and Defense Department experts contend the Chinese state of missile development will be so crude, relatively, that a U.S. umbrella defense built around long-range missile killers could shield population centers even from remote bases.
This is not so where the sophisticated Russian threat is concerned. The Soviets are believed to have just about caught up with the United States in ICBMs and are said to be straining to pull even in submarine-launched missiles.
Couldn’t Defend
Alluding to this, Nixon said that even if the limited Sentinel system planned originally were expanded “there is no way that we can adequately defend our cities without an unacceptable loss of life.”
This appeared to rule out, while Nixon is President, any move toward a “thick” anti-Russian ICBM system. But he obviously believes the Sentinel can cope with Russian orbital bombs and missiles fired from Soviet submarines.
The first two sites will be placed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana and at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, locations of Minuteman missile wings.
Senate Republican leader Everett M. Dirksen of Illinois said he understands these will be the first of 12 to 14 ABM sites.