This story was published in the Nov. 23, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
President Kennedy and Americans around the world pause Thursday, as the Pilgrims did 340 years ago, to feast and thank God for the harvest.
Thanksgiving Day was first celebrated by Pilgrims in Plymouth, Mass., at what was then the edge of a mighty wilderness. Thursday the observance will be marked by Americans in most parts of the globe, and by the President and his family at Hyannis Port, 34 miles from Plymouth.
The President, who will feast at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph P. Kennedy, summed up the mixture of joy and solemnity with this proclamation:
“This year, as the harvest draws near its close, and the year approaches its end, awesome perils again remain to be faced. Yet we have, as in, the past, ample reason to be thankful for the abundance of our blessings,”
Parade Planned
Plymouth townsfolk, dressed as Pilgrims, are parading from a model of the first Pilgrim house, past Plymouth Rock where the original settlers from England landed, and past a model of the Mayflower to First Church for services.
No matter where the celebration is held, the symbols still are the Bible and the turkey, a fowl first introduced to the Pilgrims by some of the more friendly Indians.
Pilgrims, who kept their firearms handy, invited some Indians to that first feast. And when Massachusetts Gov. John A. Volpe read the Thanksgiving proclamation at Old South Meeting House in Boston he was escorted by the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company, which is dedicated to protecting the state from Indian attack.
While cars, buses, trains and airplanes are crowded with home-comers, many won’t be able to eat at the family table this year. And many of those are stretched around the globe at military posts.
The services, for the 16th time since World War II, are not forgetting those men. Turkey is being served in the mess halls, 6½ tons of it having been taken by train through Communist East Germany to isolated Berlin where it will be eaten by 6,500 U.S. troops, their families and about 1,000 German guests.
Guests To Share Meal
After church services in the Army zone around Frankfurt in West Germany, soldiers are bringing German guests to share the meal there also. One company, stationed in Heidelberg, is entertaining 25 orphans.
Even remote patrols will get a share of the fowl.
Combat-ready units in France will alternate at the table — one half at noon, the rest in the evening.
One man who may sum up the domestic feelings about Thanksgiving is Floyd Chenoweth of Perry, Iowa. Chenoweth, a tenant farmer, lost his wife in an automobile accident Oct. 11, but he and their 13 children are sitting down to dinner with renewed faith in friends and neighbors.
To keep the family together, neighbor women have watched the children, men have harvested his beans. They and other opened-handed Iowans are building Chenoweth a new house.