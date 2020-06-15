The Potlatch team will come to Lewiston Sunday to meet the reorganized Lewiston team on the Clarkston field. This promises to be the classy game of the season, and the Lewiston management has incurred a heavy expense in bringing the players from the lumber town. This will mean a large patronage will be necessary to meet the expenses, but lovers of baseball need have no hesitancy in patrolling the game Sunday.
The Potlatch team is maintained by the Potlatch Lumber company and is made up of semi-professional players. The pitcher who gave the Lewiston team so many surprises last year will again be in the box for the lumbermen and this year he is strongly supported in every position. The Potlatch team has played nine games this season, and has won all but one.
The Lewiston players are now practicing daily, the practice hour being 5:30 o’clock in the afternoon. The game Sunday with Potlatch and the coming games in connection with the Fourth of July celebration, have stimulated a keener interest among the local players and statement was made last night that Lewiston will have a strong organization to go into the game against Potlatch and this disposition to get the team into perfect shape gives the assurance of a fast game.
This story was published in the June 15, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.