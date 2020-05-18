This story was published in the May 18, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The Pacific Northwest wood products industry may be depressed this spring. But at least the recession hasn’t reached the point it did 47 years ago when bank closures forced Potlatch Forest Inc. (now Potlatch Corp.) to issue warrants to the employees on its payroll.
The warrants or scrip actually became a form of currency — particularly when the payee wasn’t designated, as it often wasn’t.
Potlatch, which had been formed only about two years earlier by the merger of mills at Lewiston, Potlatch and Coeur d’Alene, had only about 300 employees at Lewiston at the time.
All three mills were strictly sawmill operations; plywood, pulp and paper operations weren’t added at Lewiston for many years.
The communities weren’t as large either. The 1930 census showed the combined populations of Nez Perce and Asotin counties at 25,727. Latah County’s population in 1930 was 17,798.
Bea M. Davis, editor of the company’s Northwest regional magazine, Potlatch Times, recalled those times in an article in the magazine four years ago — a time when the lumber industry was healthy and recessions and depressions seemed remote.
In it, she quoted a paragraph from a Lewiston Morning Tribune story of March 4, 1933, just after the bank holiday proclaimed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt March 2, 1933:
“To protect the credit of its employees to the fullest possible extent, Potlatch Forests, Inc., will issue warrants to meet its Lewiston payroll, which will be redeemed at the company office immediately upon restoration of unrestricted banking facilities in Lewiston.”
“With closure of the banks,” Davis wrote, “company officials discovered that the company did not have enough cash on hand to meet its payroll and thus was born the scrip plan.”
C.L. Billings, then manager of the company, put office personnel to work contacting local merchants with a proposal to issue scrip to employees. The warrants could be used to purchase goods and redeemed later for cash.
Nearly all of the merchants agreed to the plan.
The first pay envelope received by Potlatch workers was half cash and half warrants. That way, spending power wasn’t impaired and the employee also had, some cash.
Where did the company get cash?
“Companies get ‘indicted’ for developing company towns,” C.J. Hopkins of Lewiston told the Tribune last week, “But in this case, it may have been a blessing.” Hopkins is a retired corporate secretary of Potlatch and his name was on many of the warrants issued by the company in 1933.
Potlatch, with a sawmill and company housing and stores at Potlatch Idaho, in those days, also owned the Potlatch State Bank.
Despite the nationwide bank closure, PFI could do what it wanted with its own money in its own bank.
It thus was able to pay its employees partly in cash — something that was exceedingly scarce in that long-ago March.
In the first week of March, 1933, the company issued $19,000 in warrants. At first, they were not transferable. They could be redeemed only by the payee named by the employee.
On March 12, Potlatch agreed to a request by a number of businessmen and the warrants became an interchangeable medium in the trade channels of Lewiston and Clarkston.
After the initial payment of half cash and half warrants, pay was almost all in scrip.
It was common practice for the employee to leave the name of the payee unfilled and use the scrip as $1, $5 or $20 bills — amounts specified on the warrants — and after paying for an item, to receive some of the change in scrip.
When banks reopened in late March, the company began to learn just how wide a distribution the scrip had received and what kind of purchases were made.
Scrip from all over the Northwest came into company offices for redemption. Some merchants had given scrip to distributors or wholesalers in return for supplies. That kept the wheels of commerce turning.
What particularly interested company officials was the high percentage of redemption.
In an era of stamp collections, old money collections and even button collections, officials had expected substantial amounts of scrip would be held as souvenirs. They also presumed some scrip would be lost or worn out as it passed from hand to hand.
Of the $22,756 issued, only $10 went unclaimed, Hopkins reported. He kept two $1 warrants as souvenirs.