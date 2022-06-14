This story was published in the June 14, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Fine rain last week; crops out look any in the land.
Fall wheat heading and barley to boot.
Potlatch horticulturists feel assured of a heavy fruit crop this year. Strawberries just turning in the sun.
Mr. H. Leyde has rented his shop to Mr. Oliver and will go to Pendleton, Oregon for the summer.
Wednesday afternoon Mrs. Webster gave an old fashioned quilting bee. Many of her young lady friends came early and worked heroically; meanwhile anticipating the pleasure coming later on when the young men invited should come. Then all played croquet until about 9 p.m. when Presto! Ice cream and cake and-and-well lots of other goodies made the occasion one of genuine pleasure long to be remembered by the participants.
Mr. Jno Vincent has moved his family back down to his ranch on Bedrock. He has rattling neighbors he says. He has killed seven of them (the snakes) already this season, three of them being in the house, and all of large size.
The article handed us and inserted in our Pickings two weeks ago accusing Mr. J. W. Whitinger of being a despised populist should have said Mr. B. D. Donaldson and Hon. Ira Sperry instead. Mr. Sperry having conquered prejudice and yielded to conscientious desire to uphold human rights, admits that the fraud of republicanism overbalances all its good qualities.
Leland has enterprise as well as her sister towns. A meeting was called Tuesday to consider the project of building a wagon road down to the Clearwater at month of Bed Rock and connect with the Weippe and Camas Prairie roads. It was found that a good easy grade could be built at a comparatively small cost. The Indians are now at work under the leadership of Rev. Wm Wheeler building the road from the Forks to the month of Bed Rock. The Weippe and Orofino people are aiding them. The Potlatch people will build the road from here to the top of the hill beyond the mouth of Bed Rock. This will give an easy grade and a dry solid road the year round from Weippe to Leland.
The building of the above road will bring a great deal of new trade to this section and will be an incentive to putting large business establishments at Leland. Already several parties are planning to put in large mercantile establishments and we can feel assured of securing one or more any way in a short time. Leland seems to be favorably located to say the least.
Leland will celebrate! At least we will have a grand picnic, and even stay-at-home picnic would be far more satisfactory to nine-tenths of the Potlatchers than going down into either of the canyons again.