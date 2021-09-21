Will Hechtner, a well known farmer of the Potlatch country, was in the city yesterday on a business trip. “The Potlatch has enjoyed a splendid season as far as crops are concerned,” said Mr. Hechtner last evening. “In fact we have had a grand year. On 60 acres of land I raised 3,000 bushels of wheat or exactly 50 bushels to the acre. This yield indicates the general high average that prevailed throughout the Leland section.”
Mr. Hechtner says the people of the Potlatch country are expressing much interest in the Lewiston fair and that large crowds will be in attendance from that section.
This story was published in the Sept. 21, 1901, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.