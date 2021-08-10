Potlatch Appoints Baxter New Fiber Supply Manager

This story was published in the Aug. 10, 1974, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
James G. Baxter of Lewiston has been named fiber supply manager for Potlatch Corp.’s western wood products division, Gail S. Mathers, lands and fiber manager, announced yesterday.
Baxter, manager of Potlatch’s Lewiston data processing center since November, 1972, will be responsible in his new capacity primarily for the purchase of chips, sawdust and shavings for Potlatch operations in north Idaho.
Mathers said Baxter’s responsibilities eventually will be expanded to include marketing activities in logs and cedar poles.
A native of Chelsea, Mich., Baxter began work for Potlatch in 1970 as systems analyst in the data processing department. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University and has taken additional courses from the University of Michigan.