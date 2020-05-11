“Man — woman — marriage,” the massive spectacular, drama presented by First National, is at the Theatorium theatre again today. The story is told in nine unforgettable acts and there is not a moment of them which, does not carry heart-appeal, breathtaking thrill, tensest drama, delightful humor or inspiring vastness.
There could- be no better name than “Man—Woman—Marriage” for a picture that is such a wonderful romance and drama of mother-right, told from a woman’s heart, and combined with vast spectacular moments wherein thousands of actors, pagan dancers and barbaric beauties participate. Untrammeled orgies in the courts of Caesar are contrasted with society life of today; the fights of the Amazons of old, who went plunging into battle with the men, are contrasted with the fight of modern women against the shackles of man-made marriage and man-made divorce.
Gorgeously beautiful creations, both modern and ancient, are worn by the leading women in the production.
This story was published in the May 11, 1921, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.