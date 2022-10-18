This story was published in the Oct. 18, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Port of Clarkston has started work on a six-acre park it will develop over the next three years.
For now, it is merely accepting loads of free dirt coming from the adjacent excavation and leveling of a golf driving range and putting green, the port’s operations manager, Rick M. Davis, reported to port commissioners Monday night.
Asphalt is scheduled to be put down Monday for an extension of the bicycle path the port has undertaken as part of the project, Davis reported.
The port will be allowed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to develop the park over the next three years, with the filling in of the area to take place during the first year.
The port plans to construct restrooms at the park during the third year.
Along the same area of the shoreline, which is near the Quality Inn, the port has put in a rough road for Beamers Hells Canyon Tours and is going through the process of getting a shoreline permit to help Beamers place some boat docks there, Davis said.
Beamers currently is using the port’s docks to collect jetboat passengers off the cruise ships that dock at the port with tourists aboard.
Also Monday, port commissioners discussed the possibility of having the port office, the Lewis-Clark Economic Development Association and the SEED Inc. small business loan offices all relocate to the now-empty Lewis Clark Convention Center owned by the city of Clarkston.
They asked Sally J. Ledgerwood, director of the LCEDA, to continue to pursue the idea.
Also at the port meeting:
• Don Hillis, owner of the 1-800-REUNION business renting from the port, asked what the port had been getting for the money it was spending on economic development. Hillis wanted to know how many businesses had been, brought to Asotin County with the money spent over the past nine years, which he said was $600,000.
During a lengthy discussion on the subject, Givens said the port spent about $30,000 this year on economic development out of its $1.09 million budget.
Hillis said he was mostly irritated that no economic development person had ever contacted him and that they should be taking care of the businesses the county does have.
• Two residents said they were interested in opening a museum in Clarkston and asked if the port had any interest or knew of some land available for donation. Port commissioners referred them to Ledgerwood.
• The commissioners agreed they should charge the same as Washington Water Power Co. would for a group of golfers who want to have a pro shop at the new driving range and hook up to the port’s power lines. The hookup charge would be $3,300, the commissioners decided. The installation of the power cost the port $21,000.
• Hired WW Engineering of Clarkston for the second part of the crane dock expansion and improvement.
