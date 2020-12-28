Rome, Dec. 27. — The Italia publishes a report which has caused a sensation in ecclesiastical circles, that Joan of Arc recently appeared in a vision to the pope and addressed him solemn words of encouragement exhorting him to continue his present policy which she promised would shortly be crowned with triumph.
It was while the pope was engaged in devout prayer and meditation in his private oratory immediately after the ceremony of reading the decree of beatification that the apparition is said to have appeared. It was noticed that when the pope came out of the oratory he was very pale and for several days maintained a marked silence.
This story was published in the Dec. 28, 1908, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.