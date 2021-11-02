Vatican City, Nov. 1 — (AP) — The ancient Roman Catholic belief that the Virgin Mary was taken into heaven in body as well as in spirit became an article of the church’s creed by proclamation of Pope Pius XII in a spectacular ceremony today.
A multitude regarded here as the greatest assembly of its kind since the start of Christendom prayed and cheered under the eyes of the pope in St. Peter’s square. Vatican sources estimated the crowd numbered more than 500,000. Church bells pealed throughout Rome. At dusk, floodlights bathed the great square and St. Peter’s basilica.
As night came on around the world, Catholics lit up their churches and homes in rejoicing. Millions of lights flamed. This All Saints day — a day in which all saints are venerated — had witnessed the crowning event of the Catholic 1950 holy year jubilee. It will go down in history as the jubilee of the assumption.
From the moment of the proclamation of the dogma, or doctrine, of the assumption of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, all the 425-million communicants of the church were required to accept the belief or risk exposure to the sin of heresy.
Pope Pius told the churchmen, pilgrims and Romans who jammed the square under a brilliant sky that the dogma had been divinely revealed. His papal bull, a Latin document of about 6,000 words on 26 sheets of sheepskin parchment, set forth: “The immaculate mother of God, Mary ever virgin, when the course of her life on earth was finished was taken up body and soul into heaven.”
The Pope robed in white and wearing his jeweled miter, spoke “ex cathedra” — from the chair. By the last previous dogma, added to the church creed in 1870, the pope is infallible, and cannot err when he speaks on faith and morals.
This story was published in the Nov. 2, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.