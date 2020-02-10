This story was published in the Feb. 10, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Installation of a turnstile entrance and exit system at the Lewiston swimming pool and raising pool rates were recommended last night by the City Parks & Recreation Commission.
The proposed prices are $6 for a student season admission ticket and $16 for a family season ticket, increases of $1 each. General admission would remain 25 cents.
“With the installation of the turnstile, our total operation would use only eight or nine people instead of 10 or 11 as in the past,” commented Charles A. Kremenak, parks and recreation director.
The commission also recommended a two-week day camp program for physically handicapped and mentally (disabled) children and plans to’ request that, a review be made of the ordinance which requires subdividers to set aside land for parks.
The day-camp proposal includes applying to the Joseph Kennedy Foundation for funds. The camp would be operated in cooperation with the Rotary Club of Lewiston-Clarkston.
The commission will request the city manager and city commission to review the park ordinance with reference to subdivisions, Kremenak said.
“If it is not workable in its present state, we would like it revised to require subdividers to set aside either land or money for parks use,” he said.