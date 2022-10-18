This story was published in the Oct. 18, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Edith Cole of Pomeroy was the top winner at the HiLo Chrysanthemum Society’s 15th annual fall mum show, “Mums Around Our Homes,” held Oct. 12-14 at the Lewiston Center mall.
Cole won queen of show in the horticulture division with Cornetto, a yellow intermediate incurve disbud — terms for a flower with extra blooms broken off and petals that curve inward. She won sweepstakes in both horticulture and garden varieties divisions.
Ruth Stentzel of Lewiston won sweepstakes runner-up in both horticulture and garden varieties divisions.
Other winners were:
Joyce Brammer of Kendrick, queen of show, artistic division, advanced section and sweepstakes runner-up; Kathi Smith of Lewiston, best of group, artistic division, amateur section and sweepstakes; Russie Hastings of Lewiston, best of group, intermediate section.
Other best of group winners in the three-blooms category were: Marjorie Wilson of Lewiston, Cole, Hastings and Stentzel. Best of group winners in the one-bloom category were: Cole, Stentzel, Hastings, Gerri Clifford of Clarkston and Elsie Purviance of Lewiston.
Cole also won best of section for a vase of a variety of mums and Hastings won best of group for a basket of one type.
National Chrysanthemum Society bronze medal certificates were awarded to Cole for best one-bloom and best three-blooms and to Wilson for the society’s best terminal spray. A silver medal certificate went to Cole for winning the most blue ribbons.