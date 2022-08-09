Police chief runs a tight town

<text>Dan Register is given much of the credit for maintaining what may be the only crime-free town in Florida. Records show no crime this year for Altha, a town of about 600 people. (Associated Press)</text>
ALTHA, Fla. (AP) — Altha, a community of 600, may be Florida’s most crime-free town. And residents don’t hesitate to credit their one-man police force — a husky, drawling officer so dedicated he once arrested his own daughter.
Chief Dan Register says the townspeople deserve the credit for the town’s clean record. “Course I’m prejudiced,” he says. “The people are the police and the police are the people, I say.”
Reports at the Florida Department of Criminal Law Enforcement show no robberies, car thefts or burglaries in Altha this year or last.
The last crime of any consequence in the four-squaremile town west of Tallahassee was a break-in at A.L. Higgins’ service station almost four years ago. And that was by an outsider.
Register says he was suspicious of the stranger as soon as he arrived in town. Getting word of a break-in, Register cruised the area in his patrol car and spotted the stranger as he casually tried to hitchhike out of town.
Chief Register turned on his blue dome light, pulled alongside and pushed open the passenger door of his cruiser.
“Get in,” the 6-foot, 230 pound officer drawled. “Did you think that just because this is a small town, we didn’t have no law enforcement here?”
Small cities, traditionally more crime-free than urban areas, generally have at least a few reported offenses each year.
South Florida’s Jupiter Island, population 352, reported 18 cases of larceny and four of breaking and entering last year. Edgewood, a town near Orlando with 879 residents, had 106 cases of larceny last year.
But there are zeros all across the crime chart in Altha.
Register regularly gets vegetables and fruit, anonymous gifts placed on the porch of his home across the street from city hall. He drinks free coffee at the town’s only restaurant.
