Police chief runs a tight town

<text>Dan Register is given much of the credit for maintaining what may be the only crime-free town in Florida. Records show no crime this year for Altha, a town of about 600 people. (Associated Press)</text>

ALTHA, Fla. (AP) — Altha, a community of 600, may be Florida’s most crime-free town. And residents don’t hesitate to credit their one-man police force — a husky, drawling officer so dedicated he once arrested his own daughter.

Chief Dan Register says the townspeople deserve the credit for the town’s clean record. “Course I’m prejudiced,” he says. “The people are the police and the police are the people, I say.”

