This story was published in the Sept. 7, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The construction fence came down and the newly remodeled Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport opened Friday to the public.
The airport terminal is nearly twice the size it was before construction started in the summer of 1996.
It was the little things airport manager Robin Turner showed appreciation for during a tour last week.
The passenger concourse, for example, has heating and air conditioning.
Turner recalled the days when passengers waiting for a plane cooked with the sun shining through the windows and froze when it was cold outside.
“It’s quiet,” he said, pleased that the roar of the airplanes was insulated out. “You’ll be able to carry on a conversation.”
Amazing.
The concourse is also about twice the size of the old one and even has a couple of pay telephones.
In fact, pay telephones are scattered all over the airport now. The old one had just two.
The arrival gate was previously a single, standard-sized door, but Turner pointed out the new gate.
“It’s a double door so you don’t get that blast of cold air coming in.”
The arrival lobby is roomy and inviting.
The airport is big enough now that it attracted an airport advertising agency to handle all the display space, Turner said.
Instead of $500 in revenue when it was done by the administration, the airport will now make $11,000 annually from the advertising, he said.
Upstairs, a banquet area in the restaurant is about twice the size it once was.
Little Harry’s restaurant is scheduled to open sometime before the airport’s Sept. 27 open house celebration, but the lounge was to open Friday night.
Total cost of remodeling and expanding the airport, including architect’s fees, will be about $3.6 million, Turner said.
There were two airlines present when the project began and two now that it’s finished, with SkyWest having come and gone during the project.
Turner said he is optimistic another airline will move in.
There are three stalls for car rental agencies and two of those are taken, and three stalls for airlines, with two of those also taken.
A conference room for business travelers will be furnished with an old oak conference table surplused by Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane.
Turner was particularly happy about the price: free.
He and some helpers refinished it in his garage.