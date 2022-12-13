Before takeoff, Blakely fastens a set of wheels onto his glider. His own Idea, they have saved him from a few scrapes and bruises when the takeoff and landing conditions were less than ideal. (Roy C. Woods)
Willis Blakely begins his trek. The average hang glider flight lasts four-to-eight minutes. And with a descent of about 450 feet per minute, you have to climb wa-a-a-ay up the hill. (Roy C. woods)
Sometimes there is no road, and Willis Blakely has to hike the better part of a mile up an 80-degree slope, pulling his 55-pound red, orange and white hang glider behind him.
Reaching the top, he rests only momentarily before fastening the only hook linking him and his harness to his $700 pair of wings. Then he runs — as fast as he can down the steepest side of the hill. And before the ground can overtake him and hurl him like a wadded piece of paper to the canyon floor, he is airborne.
Blakely is 61 years old, a self-employed house-mover who spends his spare time playing tag with eagles.
“Well, let’s put it this way. I don’t know how to play cards,” says Blakely, referring to his penchant for unusual pastimes, which include unicycle riding. “And I can’t sit around reading fiction books. I just get a big kick out of the ability to imitate a bird. There’s a feeling of accomplishment and adventure.”
The idea of spending time in the air is not new to Blakely, a former private pilot who built up 1,200 hours flying time from 1949-55. He became aware of hang gliding when he saw an April 1973 issue of Mechanix Illustrated which pictured a rigid-wing glider on the front cover.
He bought plans for the craft but later decided he would be spending the rest of his life building it. It was then he purchased the Dacron “kite” with the 25-foot wingspread.
One afternoon of instruction ended in his first flight — a 15-second jaunt which took him 20 feet into the air and caused him to think twice about the whole thing. “Oh, look what I got into!”
But Blakely’s enthusiasm and skill increased with each of his 150 or so flights, and now it’s as easy as falling off a mountain.
“You just start running downhill. The glider will soon outrun you. Then just flop down and let the glider take care of you.” In the air, shifting body weight controls direction and altitude.
During the past couple years, Blakely has seen the Snake River from 900 feet in the air. He has flown from the top of Lewiston Hill to the Clarkston Airport. He has scraped one knee and one elbow.
“My wife was upset at first,” said Blakely. “She suggested I make out my will, which I did. But after several flights, she got used to it. Now she even watches.”
This story was published in the Dec. 13, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.