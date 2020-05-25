This story was published in the May 25, 1935, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Cincinnati, May 24. —(AP)— Cincinnati’s Reds took the first night major league game of baseball history tonight, defeating the Phillies 2 to 1 behind the pitching of Paul Derringer.
The official attendance was 20,422 over-coated fans, the third largest crowd of the season.
With the flood lights of Crosley field throwing brilliance into every corner, the Reds scored their first run in the first inning when Myers doubled, went to third on Riggs’ grounder, and came home as Goodman grounded to Camilli at short.
The winning run came in the fourth after one out. Sullivan singled, went to third on Pool’s hot single through the box, and scored as Chiozza threw out Campbell at first.
Philadelphia, soared its run in the fifth when Todd singled, took third on Haslin’s single, and scored as Bowman forced Haslin.
Philadelphia 1 6 0
Cincinnati 2 4 0
Bowman, Bivin and Todd; Derringer and Campbell.