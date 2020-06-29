This story was published in the June 29, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
If plans now receiving attention are carried to a successful conclusion, the tracks of the Lewiston Terminal company, now being laid, will not long remain idle. While it has been impossible to definitely locate those identified with the enterprise, it was learned yesterday that preliminary matters in an enterprise that will give Clarkston six miles of electric line are quite well-advanced. The Clarkston system, it seems from such data as can be secured, will connect with the Lewiston Terminal company, and the deal involves either the purchase of the Lewiston-Clarkston company bridge or the building of a new structure. It is explained that the six miles of track planned for the Clarkston district will serve, both Vineland and Clarkston Heights. While this feature does not appear yet to have entered into the plans, as far as the discussion of the same is concerned, it is presumed that several miles of line in Lewiston and the Lewiston Orchards districts will be included.
This development again revives the report published at the time the Lewiston Terminal company was organized to the effect that the definite plan was to ultimately construct an electric line system that would serve both Lewiston and Clarkston and the contiguous irrigated tracts, while Asotin and vicinity would also be reached, the line crossing the river at that point and swinging back to Lewiston by way of Tammany Hollow.
The fact that the acquisition of the Lewiston-Clarkston company’s bridge is mentioned as a part of the plans has also brought up a question that promises to become one for discussion by Lewiston and Clarkston citizens before long. There is gradually developing the view that Lewiston and Clarkston have now assumed an importance where a toll bridge should not be longer tolerated. The agitation was first given impetus through the statements made by Governor Mead, of Washington, and Governor Gooding, of Idaho, who, when attending a public gathering in Lewiston three years ago, expressed regret that they had to travel over a toll bridge, and one serving such prominent and hopeful communities as Lewiston and Clarkston and connecting two states. These prominent men pledged their support to measures for state appropriations to build a free bridge and gave the measures support the following legislatures, but the effort failed. Following the defeat of the legislative measures, interest in the subject waned so far as public agitation was concerned, but periodically since comment along the lines that a free bridge should be secured has been heard.
A plan suggested and which for a period seemed to meet with much favor was to have the two cities join with an electric line enterprise and build jointly a bridge for carrying the car tracks and for accommodating wagon and foot travel. By this division of expense it was argued the burden would be comparatively light on each. In the electric line enterprise, it was further suggested that all property owners affected should be solicited to join in the move, realizing that the immediate increase in values of lands would more than meet the cost incurred. In connection, estimate was made the cost of an electric line system such as planned, for Clarkston, with the bridge item included, would be not to exceed $300,000, a cost which would be met if the increase in the value of land served amounted to only $10 an acre.
For a line serving the two cities, Asotin, and the valley lands, it is estimated that the cost would not reach a million dollars, while the lands effected would have to increase less than $10 an acre to meet this cost. A plan under consideration some time ago was to interest land owners in the valley to such an extent as to clearly show capital the merit of the enterprise, the view being that under such circumstances no difficulty would be met in securing adequate funds. There are those who believe that Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin and the irrigated tracts in the valley provide the most inviting field for electric line construction now open in the northwest. Therefore, as plans along this line are now receiving attention, it seems very probable this new force in the development of the valley will be a reality in a comparatively short time.