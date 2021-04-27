This story was published in the April 27, 1926, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The ten fish hatcheries of the state of Idaho will produce 10,000,000 fry the present year, if plans of the fish department work out, it was stated last evening by W.M. Keil, state fish commissioner who was a visitor in the city while enroute to his headquarters at Boise from a two weeks inspection trip in north Idaho.
Of this number, the new Grangeville hatchery, the only one located in the north central Idaho region, and which serves this area with fry, will have a quota of 600,000 eggs and this will mean better than half a million fry under ordinary conditions. In speaking of the operation and plans of the fish department for this season. Mr. Keil said:
“We are now well equipped for the taking of spawn and the production of fry, with field men operating in nine spawn taking stations for cut throat and rainbow eggs, and ten first class hatcheries. The spawn men are located at different places over the state and are doing most effective work. We are also working with the federal government fish men of Yellowstone lake in the park and will get a million cut throat eggs from there for hatching. We are also co-operating with the federal bureau of fisheries in the production of steel head salmon.
“We now have first class hatcheries at Sandpoint, Coeur d’Alene. Grangeville, Evergreen, near New Meadows; Cascade, Hay Spur, near Hailey: Mackay, Cedar Creek, Ashton and Henry’s Lake, the first four being in the north and the other six in the south.
“Our work is so organized for shipping, receiving and hatching that we suffer little loss, and especially because of our new plan of holding the fry until from 2 1-2 to 4 inches in length. This, of course cuts down the capacity of our hatcheries, but the losses are far less than formerly. When we send out the very small fry, one inches in length, there is often a heavy loss. Larger fish eat them and many die en route to the planting streams, and in the act of planting.
“At a number of places in the state sportsmen are cooperating in building retaining ponds, where the fry are planted and fed until they are six and eight inches in length. Then when they are fed into the streams, they are certain to survive and are practically big enough to catch. We expect this practice to grow over the state. The communities which now have these retaining ponds are St. Anthony, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Emmett, McCall and Coeur d’Alene.”
Contrary to the general opinion, a hatchery will not be established at the new game farm going in at Lapwai, Mr. Keil stated. A pond for adult fish which will produce Rainbow eggs for the Grangeville hatchery, is all that is to be maintained at this time.
Mr. Keil is greatly impressed with the site of the new game farm, and believes the game department has made a very wise decision in cooperating with local sportsmen in completing the project. A. M. Rose, state construction engineer, who has been in charge of the construction of the several houses and pens at Lapwai, has completed his work and is returning to Boise with Mr. Keil today.