This story was published in the Sept. 30, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Cottonwood, Sept. 29. — (Special to the Tribune.) — The arrangements for Cottonwood’s first annual fair to be given October 4, 5 and 6, have now progressed to such point as to leave no doubt that an exhibition awaits the public that will prove pleasing in every detail.
Assurance has been received by the committees that the leading stockmen of the country will send exhibits here for the livestock department and this feature will prove of much interest to supplement the agricultural and horticultural displays in providing an exhibition really representative of the resources of this rich county.
The arrangements for the big barbecue to be given on opening day have been completed. An expert has been secured to roast the great beef and the committee today ordered four cords of wood for the necessary fire.
The University of Idaho is lending support to the fair and assurance is given that a series of lectures by Professors Hickman, Ray and Eckles will provide an interesting program.
The fair management today closed arrangements for the engagement of the Kamiah band to provide music for the fair.
This noted band will give color to the stunts to be provided by the Indians in war dances. The fair is essentially an industrial exhibition — exploiting the livestock, agricultural and horticultural resources — but the management is keeping in mind the object to provide a wide range of entertainment and so there will be plenty of wild west features.
All reports indicate there will be an immense crowd here on the three days of the fair and Cottonwood people are determined that all shall have a royal time.