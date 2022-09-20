This story was published in the Sept. 20, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
This story was published in the Sept. 20, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Possibilities of providing more parking space in the downtown area during the Christmas shopping season were discussed by the Nez Perce County Planning Commission yesterday. No solution was found immediately for the problem.
A. J. (Ted) Freeman, a member of the Lewiston Planning Commission, said Lewiston merchants are seeking additional space to relieve parking congestion in the downtown area when Christmas shoppers flock to the stores.
The area north of the foot of 7th St., between the railroad tracks and the Clearwater River, was suggested as a possibility, Earle W. Morgan, a commission member, said downtown merchants several years ago worked on a plan for a parking lot there but it never was developed.
Other suggestions were for use of Pioneer Park and the parking lot in back of the courthouse. Commission members said the park idea had been considered before and the courthouse lot would be needed because 10th District Court will be in session in December.
The possibility of hiring a county engineer also was discussed. The county commissioners — Chairman Otto Brammer, A. B. McCready and Elmer Heitman — said the county has considerable work for which an engineer is needed, including locating street and curb elevations in Lewiston Orchards and projects in other parts of the county. The commissioners, who earlier had considered having county engineering work done on a contract basis by project, indicated they now feel a full-time county engineer might be a better solution.
The planners named Lewiston Architect William I. Parr, secretary of the commission, to represent them when a regional planning body is named. They noted the Lewiston Planning Commission had recommended retaining R. W. Beck & Associates, Seattle, as planning consultant for the regional group. The county planners decided not to indicate a preference until the regional group is organized.
