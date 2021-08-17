This story was published in the Aug. 17, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
New York, Aug. 16. — A conspiracy to manufacture and circulate $1,000,000 of counterfeit silver certificates and United States treasury notes was frustrated here today by William J. Flynn, chief of the government secret service, and several of his assistants.
Eight arrests were made after raids on a house at Grant City, Staten island, and one in East Ninth street, this city. A complete counterfeiting outfit was found consisting of photographic apparatus, lithographic presses electrotyping and etching tools, paper and colored ink. An illicit wine and liquor blending plant also was unearthed. Two of the men taken into custody were operating the plant, it was alleged.
According to the secret service men the counterfeiters apparently were well supplied with money, their outfit alone having cost upward of $2,000.
The scheme, the government agents said they were informed, was to manufacture $1,000,000 in spurious bills, then destroy the plant before attempting to dispose of the bogus money. Seventy photographic negatives of genuine bills already had been made and the impressions transferred to gelatin and wax plates. Some of those, after having been electroplated, had been etched. Pieces of silk and human hair also were used in the process of making the counterfeits.
Chief Flynn declared tonight that the ringleader of the alleged conspiracy is an expert photo-engraver and etcher. The work of fitting up the plant, it was said, begun several months ago.