This story was published in the Jan. 18, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Plans for the northwest open-river rally to be held in Lewiston, probably during the first week of February, moved rapidly forward yesterday with appointment of a regional publicity committee to arouse interest in the meeting, planned to crystalize and coordinate northwest sentiment for navigation improvement of the Snake and upper Columbia rivers.
R. J. Jenks will be chairman of the general committee, selected by Homer H. Lipps, president of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, and will choose other local members of the group.
Out-of-town committee members will be:
Announce Committee
Clarkston — William Huyette.
Asotin — Kay L. Thompson, George Ausman.
Nez Perce county — Ira McIntosh, E. L. Martin, Wayne Talbott.
Nezperce — G. C. Pennell,
Grangeville — Frank McGrane.
Orofino — Paul Hyatt.
Culdesac — Henry Crozier.
Uniontown — Carl Greif.
Pomeroy — William Houser.
Moscow — Judge G. D. Hodge.
Pullman — L. W. Folger.
Colfax — F. M. Stapler.
Two From Dayton
Dayton — Roland Dick; Troy Lindley, president of the Washington state farm bureau.
Walla Walla — Charles Baker, secretary of the Walla Walla county farm bureau.
Pasco — Andrew Johnson, secretary of chamber of commerce; Floyd L. Perry, Carl Bird and Perry Logan.
Kennewick — George D. Peters, secretary of chamber of commerce; C. W. Brown and C. Puderbaugh.
Masters of the Pomona granges of central Idaho and southeastern Washington also will serve on the committee.
Invite Governors
Definite date for the rally will not be set until replies are received from the invitations sent to the governors of Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana and other public officials, asking them to attend and address the meeting. Prominent leaders in the open-river movement from Portland and other coast cities are expected to be present.
Clarkston, Asotin and Pomeroy have been asked to cooperate with Lewiston in sponsoring the meeting, under auspices of the chamber of commerce.
A local committee to arrange a program and entertainment for the meeting will be announced soon, Mr. Lipps said.