This story was published in the Aug. 30, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
A long-nurtured plan to construct a $1.3 million youth services center with Community Development Act funds almost surely will have to go by the boards, the Lewiston City Council was told Monday night.
The federal Housing & Urban Development Agency, which administers the funds under the CDA program, is playing it short on funds and long on stipulations for the proposed project, John Vassar told the council.
Vassar, chairman of the youth center building committee, asked for time to come up with “a viable alternate plan” keyed to recreation for youth. The council set a hearing Sept. 19 on the alternate plan.
Only some $600,000 would be available for the proposed center, which was to house the Lewiston boys and girls clubs and the Twin County United Way, Vassar told the council. To proceed, the city or some other agency would have to provide the additional $400,000 or so needed for the center, which was to have been built at 16th Ave. and 24th St.
One of the final straws that broke the back of the plan was a HUD stipulation for an outreach program, including busing of youngsters to the center. That would have added some $20,000 a year to the cost of its operation, Vassar said.
He said alternate ideas that will be considered include renovating the Lewiston Boys Club and possibly covering the city swimming pool beside it and purchasing the Lewiston Girl Center building. It is the old Garfield School building, owned by the Lewiston School District.
Another possibility is purchase of the Assembly of God Building at 16th Ave. and 21st St. Vassar said he had heard a report it might be purchased for about $140,000 “but that might be a rumor.” If the youth center were constructed as originally planned, operating expenses under HUD-dictated program could result in a deficit of $40,000 to $60,000 a year, Vassar said.
Councilwoman Delitha Kilgore told Vassar the committee was “being realistic” in deciding to try for an alternate plan, adding, “I realize it’s hard to turn loose of a dream.”
Because of the change in the plan for the youth center, the council tabled a resolution to approve the third-year CDA grant of $891,000.
