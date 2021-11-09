This story was published in the Nov. 9, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
In order to raise money with which to guarantee the Lewiston High School Athletic association the usual fee necessary for the annual Thanksgiving football game, a basket social will be held here at the Smith hall this evening at 7 o’clock by the local student body.
This method of raising the necessary funds is being resorted to by the student body in order to retrain from the necessity of having to solicit the business district and individuals in the residence section for the required amount of money.
In addition to the excitement and thrill of buying baskets on a competitive market, other features of amusement are being planned for the evening.
The student body, under whom supervision the social is to be held, requests the cooperation of the people of the entire district in making this event a success both financially and socially.
The usual method of selling the boxes will be carried out and everything possible will be done, it is announced, to see that everyone attending will have a good time throughout the evening.
This is the first official step on the part of the student body for the arrangements for the annual Thanksgiving game which will be held here Thursday, November 29.