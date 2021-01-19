This story was published in the Jan. 19, 1965, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Potlatch Forests, Inc., yesterday accepted delivery of a new jet aircraft at Lewiston Airport. The plane was flown to Lewiston from Wichita, Kan., by an employee of Lear Jet Corp., the manufacturer.
The twin-engined jet, called the model 23, is a nine-place, high-speed aircraft designed for business trips. Although weighing almost six tons, the plane, powered by two General Electric turbo jets each producing 2,850 pounds of thrust at takeoff, will climb to 40,000 feet in 14 minutes and cruises at about 525 miles per hour. It has a top speed of 570 miles per hour.
The white with green trim craft replaces a Learstar Mark II sold by PFI last October. The jet craft, although twice as fast as its piston-engined predecessor, will operate out of airfields of about the same size.
The plane is 43 feet long and has a wing span of 35½ feet. It has a normal range of more than 1,000 miles when carrying a full load of fuel.
Although Lewiston Airport had been fogbound yesterday morning, the fog lifted in the late afternoon to permit the new jet plane to land. It touched down at 4:30 after a two hour and 15 minute flight from Wichita, a distance of roughly 1,200 miles by air.