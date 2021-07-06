This story was published in the July 6, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Starting with the graveyard shift last night, Potlatch Forests, Inc. is back in operation after one of the three holiday plant closures per year.
The pulp mill graveyard shift started cooking chips last night. The paperboard machines will start late today. Sawmill and wood products will start regular shifts today.
“It’s back to work as usual,” Thomas W. Tudder, general manager of pulp and paperboard operations, said after the Fourth of July closure. The other PFI holiday closures are Labor Day and Christmas.
No one working yesterday meant the 20th anniversary of the veneer plant went unnoticed. The plant began operation July 5, 1949.