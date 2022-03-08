MOSCOW — A gift of $15,000 from Potlatch Forests, Inc., has increased the total contributions to the Fund for the Performing Arts Center to $465,000 it was announced Friday.
Notification of the gift from Potlatch Forests, Inc., came from Benton R. Cancell, president of the San Francisco headquartered timber corporation with extensive operations in Idaho.
“It is my great pleasure to advise you that our Board of Directors has voted to make a contribution of $15,000 to the University of Idaho to be used in connection with the building of a Performing Arts Center,” Cancell wrote University President Ernest W. Hartung.
Dr. Hartung commented that “the university is deeply grateful to Mr. Cancell and to PFI for this fine gift which gives our project a wonderful boost.”
Frank C. Jones, University of Idaho director of development, said that “the announcement by Potlatch Forests, Inc., of its gift of $15,000 to the Fund for the Performing Arts Center is made at a most propitious time, With the kick-off of FPAC campaigns among alumni in the Western states outside of Idaho, this generous gift gives us an opportunity to inform University of Idaho alumni in California, Oregon, Arizona, Utah and Colorado that not only the Idaho alumni but business corporations are supporting the first capital fund campaign the university has instituted in more than 40 years.”
This story was published in the March 8, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.