PFI Acquires Carton Plant

This story was published in the Nov. 23, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The board of directors of Potlatch Forests, Inc., has given final approval to purchase of properties of Kleerwrap, Inc., at Mundelein, Ill., E. C. Rettig, Lewiston, PFI executive vice president and general manager, announced yesterday.
The plant manufactures folding cartons and prints lithograph, flexograph, letterpress and rotogravure. In addition, it can print film and foil over-wrap rotogravure, Rettig said.
Mundelein is 35 miles north of Chicago. The Kleerwrap plant, housed in a brick building containing 81,000 square feet, is located on a 20-acre plot of land.
PFI also has folding carton plants at Jacksonville, Fla., and Baltimore, Md. M. N. Toomire will be manager of the Mundelein plant, with Frank Caldwell serving as general manager of folding carton operations.
“This acquisition provides us with the opportunity to greatly expand Potlatch operations in a rapidly growing, favorable marketing area and also, together with our other folding carton plants, enables us to better serve our customers,” Rettig said.