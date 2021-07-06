Penni McCall May One Day Succeed Cindy Cook As U.S. Birling Champion

This story was published in the July 6, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Though Lewiston’s Cindy Cook retired this year as the world’s champion women’s birler, another diminutive young log roller could conceivably keep the women’s crown at Lewiston.
Penni McCall, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard J. McCall, 2805 Panorama Drive N., returned from Albany, Ore., yesterday clutching the women’s professional Pacific Coast birling championship trophy.
In her first bid for the Northwest championship, she won two falls against 19-year-old Linda Burgess of Seattle and on Sunday, first and second against Roseanna Gurwell, Rainier, Ore.
Not First Contest
“It’s not the first time she has birled competitively,” said her father, “but the first in which a big championship was at stake.” Last weekend she birled against boys at the opening of a resort at Blanchard, Ida., he explained, and was part of a show in which she participated with the former champion, Cindy Cook, her instructor; M. R. “Roy” Bartlett, Clarkston, and his assistant, Dick Moore, Lewiston.
She has done a little practice birling with Cindy Cook and even with the men’s world champion, Phil Scott of Nova Scotia, he said.
Was she nervous at Albany?
The elfin-faced Lewiston High School junior smiled, “Oh yes, I surely was.” But she admitted winning the $200 which placed her in a professional status would probably give her a lot more confidence for the next contest.
Dumping opponents off logs wasn’t the only thing the 88-pound brownette did at Albany.
With Jerry Phillips, a former Lewiston resident now living at Walla Walla, she entertained the more than 3,600 attending the Timber Carnival with a “Trick & Fancy” act. Phillips occupied a chair upon a log floating in 20 feet of water. Miss McCall stood on her hands and then on her head on Phillips’ shoulder. And she executed cartwheels across the floating log.
“The crowd loved it,” said her father.
“She is a remarkable young lady,” commented Bartlett. “Her speed, balance and dexterity would give her an excellent chance of winning the world’s championship at Hayward, Wis.” The Hayward competition will be Aug. 1, but the McCalls have not yet committed their daughter for the contest. McCall, route manager for Clearwater Beverage Co., and Mrs. McCall, a doctor’s receptionist, are not free to leave their respective positions at the present time, but hope that arrangements can be made for their daughter to attend the world competition.
Birling is big at Hayward, said Bartlett. Hayward has a log rolling school and from 60 to 70 birlers to draw from for competition, he said. “That’s when the competition really gets tough; but I think Penni would have a good chance if she can get there.”
“I loved birling from the first time I tried it,” said the tiny athlete shyly. And she first tried it three years ago in the course offered by the Lewiston-Clarkston Parks & Recreation Department.
Miss McCall has three practice spots. One is on a dry log that her father rigged up on bearings in their back yard.
Then she works out considerably at Bartlett’s birling pond at his Clarkston residence and additionally goes to the real millpond at Potlatch Forests, Inc.
“Which is a lot cleaner,” she smiled, “than many of the ponds used in competition.”
Termed a natural athlete by her coach, she placed second in the 880-yard run at the state track meet at Twin Falls this year.
Miss McCall expects to enter the Vancouver, B.C., birling competition later this summer.
Proud Of Team
Exhibiting pride in the entire Lewiston team which, competed at Albany, Bartlett said none of the Lewiston “kids” lost a match to any other than in their own group. Russell Dodge, 15, won first in the men’s novice group while his brother Jim was a runner-up. Bartlett was a runner-up in the men’s championship, being spilled by world’s champion Phil Scott of Nova Scotia. Others from Lewiston who competed were Miss McCall’s brother, Charles McCall, and Steve Moore.