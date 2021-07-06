This story was published in the July 6, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Pea harvesters and processors took no Fourth of July holiday as Lewiston’s two processing plants continued to run yesterday, although at less than full capacity.
Harvesters for Smith Frozen Foods were “going right to town,” Manager Stearns L. Kilfoyle reported. The crew was working on the Stanton Becker farm above Spalding. The plant was at about 50 per cent capacity and Kilfoyle expected it to remain that way for a few days.
The Twin City Foods plant was at about 70 per cent capacity, Plant Manager Clarence W. Hein estimated. “We’re not pushing very hard,” he said. Harvesting was about a week behind schedule although he expected it to improve later this week.
Twin City was harvesting at Meachum and Sons at Tom Beall, Macintosh and Son at Tammany, the Becker farm and the C. A. Hood farm on the rim of the Snake in the Palouse.