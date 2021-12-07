This story was published in the Dec. 7, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Physical education students are doing their weight lifting in the recently finished shop building at Lewiston High School. C.L. Booth, superintendent of schools, said yesterday a shop program would not be organized, at least until next semester, and the physical education program required extra space which won’t be available elsewhere until the new physical education building is completed in February.
The shop building, designed by Architect William I. Parr of Lewiston, was finished a month ago.
A vehicle lift is the only piece of shop equipment installed thus far, but Booth said funds were available for the rest of the equipment.