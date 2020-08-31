This story was published in the Aug. 31, 1902, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Patrick Clark, the well known northwest millionaire mining man, wins a visitor in Lewiston yesterday. Mr. Clark left Spokane Friday for the Elk City country, but the delayed train on the Northern Pacific necessitated a day’s visit here. He was accompanied by his three sons and they left on the afternoon Clearwater train. It is understood that Mr. land and it surely is a most inviting spot, man strike or contiguous properties on Seigel creek and his present visit is one of inspection.
“I have been residing in Spokane for fifteen years,” said Mr. Clark yesterday, “and the present is my first visit to Lewiston. I want to state that the visit has been a surprise to me. Lewiston is indeed beautifully situated, and with such a rich surrounding country cannot help but become an important city. I visited Vineland and it surely is a most inviting spot Lewiston and Vineland afford an ideal site for a great commercial center that must be created here when the full wealth of your rich region has been developed.”
Mr. Clark, who is best known as “Patsy” Clark, has been a prominent figure in the mining circles of the northwest for many years. He has been actively identified with the making of many mining camps. There is perhaps no man in the states of Idaho, Montana and Washington who enjoys the confidence of the mining public to a greater degree than Mr. Clark, and this fact is a testimonial of his character as a man. Mr. Clark belongs to that class of mining men whose energies are directed along the line of developing properties of merit and whose name has never been connected with that character of mining transactions which frequently bring mining “kings” into disrepute. Patsy Clark’s identification with a camp is assurance that legitimate mining is being done and if he has become identified with properties in the Elk district all Idaho county will welcome his coming.