This story was published in the Jan. 13, 1948, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Spalding, Jan. 12. — Operations at Pataha Valley Lumber company’s mill are scheduled to start Friday with one shift of 25 men employed, Henry Nielsen and Alvin Luhr, vice presidents in charge of operations, said here today.
The mill does planing and remanufacturing of raw lumber from nearby sources.
The mill hopes to employ three shifts before the summer ends, the officers said, but future employment will depend on developments.
The mill is the fourth of its kind to be established at Spalding since the first mill was built in 1840 by the Rev. Henry H. Spalding, pioneer missionary.