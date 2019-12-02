The committee named by the Latah County Fair association to prepare a set of resolutions in memory of W. R. Clemans has prepared the following
Whereas, the Great Architect in His infinite wisdom, has seen fit to remove from our midst our beloved and honored member of this association, W. Riley Clemans, who after a very sudden illness met death bravely and his spirit passed to the great beyond.
His commanding presence and friendly smiles will never again be present at our business meetings. His manly voice is forever silenced. To our calls there is returned on answer, not even an echo from the silence-bound shores of eternity. His post of honor is draped in mourning grief, instead of the joy felt in his presence, is our portion. His life was made radiant with domestic happiness, a heart full of sunshine; free from envy and malice; a lofty spirit teeming with love for his family and friends, traits indelibly graven on the tablets of our affections. His body has left us, but the spirit of his good deeds live after him. Therefore be it
Resolved that the members of the Latah County Fair association extend their heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the family of our departed brother.
To the bereaved wife and daughter our most profound commiseration is extended in hours like these, when those who have long been bound to us by the most sacred ties are taken away.
We should be comforted by the assurance of joining departed ones in other life where pain and sorrow are unknown.
He who is departed is not lost to us, but merely gone before, and in that home of a happy reunion we trust the afflicted family may fine comfort. Therefore be it
Resolved that these resolutions be spread upon the minutes of this association and a copy sent to tho bereaved family.
N. WILLIAMSON.
CHAS. W. SHIELDS.
J. W. McCUSKER.
C. L. THOMPSON.
This story was published in the Dec. 2, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.