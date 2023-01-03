This story was published in the Jan. 3, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2. — (AP) — A $350,000 floral tribute to the theme “Our American Heritage” rolled down Colorado Street today in the greatest tournament of roses in history.
Seventy-two floats bearing more than 8-million blossoms stretched out for six miles among the million and a half persons packing the parade route.
Flower Use Lavish
Most beautiful of the giant mobile bouquets was the “freedom” entry of Long Beach, Calif. This sweepstakes winner molded in white chrysanthemums the forms of three huge doves. The float gained color from the lavish use of yellow “mums,” pink roses, lilies and orchids.
The national trophy for the best float from outside California went to Santa Fe, N.M. This entry was the head of a Pueblo Indian representing Old Man Gloom. Surrounding the head were flame-colored flowers depicting the burning of gloom at the annual Santa Fe festival. The festival queen, Anita Romero, rode the float.
It was the “largest traffic event in the United States,” said Police Chief Clarence H. Morris, who directed traffic via radio from Millionaire Howard Hughes’ blimp. More than 1,200 officers regulated the flow of automobiles.
Crowd Is Huge
The crowd witnessing the 61st Tournament of Roses was slightly smaller than last year’s record 1.75-million. Many of them arrived late, waiting until the last minute because of threatened showers. Thousands of others, however, spent the night along the parade route, bundled up in sleeping bags and blankets.
Among the hardier souls were Mrs. Kathryn Donovan, 74, and her sister, Mrs. Hazel Simmerman, 60. They sat most of the night in wheel chairs to insure themselves a vantage point. Their family physician stayed with them.
The spectacle was worthy of the effort. The record total of 72 floats—last year there were 56 — was the result of more than 25,000 craftsmen’s weeks of work. Actually participating in the parade were 3,350 persons, including the personnel of 29 bands and 200 equestrians. Nearly 100 pretty girls in shimmering white gowns decorated the floats, some of which carried as many as 50 persons.
1.2-Million Blossoms
Sixty-eight loud speakers carried music to the throng from the grand prize-winning float, a flowery show boat entered by the Southern California Edison Co. On this float alone there were more than 1.2-million blossoms of various hues.
Shortly after the parade started, the sun began breaking through, glinting on the $10,000 crown worn by Rose Queen Marion Brown.
The Portland, Ore., rose festival entry was the winner in the class for cities over 50,000 outside California. On the float was a 35-foot violin of white chrysanthemums.
In the class for out-of-state cities under 50,000 the winner was Springfield, Ill. the float depicted Abraham Lincoln’s home and monument there, done in roses, calla lilies, delphinium and chrysanthemums.