The Lewiston Levee Parkways contract will be awarded without the planned overpass at 13th St. on the Clearwater River side because the Army Corps of Engineers doesn’t yet have an easement from Burlington Northern Railroad. Bids on the contract will be opened Jan. 22.
Eric Kalz, Lewiston Traffic Committee chairman, told members Thursday the overpass “will be constructed later, if at all.”
Lewiston city and corps officials are to meet Monday afternoon at Seattle with Burlington Northern officials to discuss the proposed easement across the railroad parking lot east of the Lewiston depot.
Although the overpass has been designed with steps, the corps has “agreed to look at ramps again.” said Eric Cutbirth, assistant city public works director. The corps had decided against ramps because of the space required to wind up to the high overpass from the north side of Main St. across railroad tracks and the city’s vet-to-be-completed traffic bypass.
Cutbirth said the city has asked for additional parking on the Clearwater parkway, “but the consensus was the 12-car parking lot east of the railroad bridge would be built and then we’d see if additional parking is needed. The corps feel it is useless to build unless it is needed,” he said.
Parking will be provided in North Lewiston — “essentially on-street angle parking — for those participating in athletic events” after the excavated areas on the north side of the river adjacent to Clearwater Memorial Bridge are transformed into baseball diamonds. Cutbirth told the committee.
This story was published in the Dec. 13, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.