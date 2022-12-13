The Lewiston Levee Parkways contract will be awarded without the planned overpass at 13th St. on the Clearwater River side because the Army Corps of Engineers doesn’t yet have an easement from Burlington Northern Railroad. Bids on the contract will be opened Jan. 22.

Eric Kalz, Lewiston Traffic Committee chairman, told members Thursday the overpass “will be constructed later, if at all.”

