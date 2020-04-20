This story was published in the April 20, 1927, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Automobile owners will not be permitted to park their cars diagonally across the streets of the business district of Clarkston in the future. Traffic is becoming congested to such an extent that this custom must be abandoned immediately in order to overcome the possibilities of car collisions, the city officials decided yesterday after considering the parking problems from various angles.
It was decided that cars must be parked parallel with the sidewalk, the inside wheels being not more than 12 or 18 inches from the edge of the curbing. In this way, it will largely overcome the possibility of cars colliding while passing on the streets of the city.
Under the present parking conditions, from 12 to 15 feet of the streets in the business district are taken up on both sides, leaving only a narrow space for the street cars and automobiles to pass each other, thus creating an unsafe and undesirable condition. There was an ordinance adopted several years ago, in which provisions were made for the regulation of car parking, to meet the demands as the developments required.
This is known as Parking Ordinance No. 116, from which the following paragraph was taken:
“No vehicle shall be so parked or otherwise placed at a standstill on the streets of the city of Clarkston in such a way that it will obstruct the traffic or interfere with the free passage of other vehicles or street cars while traveling over the streets of the city.”
The officials explained that there seems to be a misunderstanding on the part of the public as to the proper way in which to park cars on the streets of the city, many being under the impression that cars should be placed diagonally across the streets. On account of this misunderstanding, it will be necessary to conduct an educational campaign and the public is requested to co-operate with the officers to the fullest extent until everyone becomes familiar with the parking regulations.
The new regulations go into effect today and everyone will be required to park his car parallel with the sidewalk, close to the curbing.
No drastic steps will be taken for a few days until the car owners become familiar with the new regulations, although those parking their cars diagonally across the streets will be required to park them in the right way before they will be permitted to stand on the street of the city in the future.
The matter of regulating the parking system will be left largely in the hands of Chief G. W. Wood.