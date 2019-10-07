This story was published in the Oct. 7, 1929, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Paris. Oct. 6. — (AP) — Two hundred veterans of the 26th division led by Generals Edwards, Cole, Sherburne and Harts arrived in Paris this afternoon. They were cordially received by General Gourand, who will be one of their chaperons during their stay in France.
After visiting Versailles and other points of interest the veterans will assemble at Belleau village on October 10 to dedicate a church they have built there commemorating their capture of that village from the Germans in 1918.
The first official item on tomorrow’s program is the laying of a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier.