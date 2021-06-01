Unlike most of the other 361 graduates who took their diploma from Lewiston High School Friday night, Vivian Van Der Vegte was surprised to see her parents in the audience.
Van Der Vegte is a foreign exchange student from the Netherlands and her parents flew to Lewiston to attend the ceremony held at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion.
“I came home from school Wednesday and there they were,” Vivian said. “I was told first my grandmother would be coming and then some other visitors, but I didn’t think it would be them.”
Koos and Jenny Van Der Vegte decided to surprise their daughter and take a vacation at the same time.
“The main purpose of our trip was to see the graduation ceremonies but we also wanted to see your country,” Koos Van Der Vegte said. “And we wanted to meet the Poleks.”
Vivian, a Youth For Understanding exchange student, has been living with the Tom and Marge Polek family of Lewiston since August. The arrangements have been so exceptional, both parents said, they wanted to see each other.
“I would like to emphasize that this family, the Poleks, have been so supportive of Vivian and excellent to us,” said Koos Van Der Vegte. “They have just been so great.”
The 17-year-old LHS graduate said she wanted to come to the United States after she and her, family visited when she was younger. She wanted to find out for herself whether the stereotypes of Americans she heard were true.
“And I found not all Americans eat just hamburgers and drive big cars. Even in Lewiston,” she said.
Vivian was the first foreign exchange student to take a diploma from Lewiston High School since 1982, though many others have attended the school. In honor of that and of her parents’ visit, her country’s flag was displayed on the graduation stage.
“That’s a real honor,” said Koos Van Der Vegte. “What they’ve done for us is just great.”
The Van Der Vegtes will leave Lewiston Sunday to travel to California. When the family toured the United States before, it saw mostly the East Coast and Canada. They plan to see California and more of the Western Coast.
When Vivian returns to Holland, she will still have a year of high school left to complete. She said she expects to see the difference between the United States and the Netherlands then.
“In Holland, the schools don’t have as many activities,” she said. “There are no French Clubs or German clubs. It’s nothing special. And here there are better relations with teachers, too.”
And how do high school graduation ceremonies compare between the two countries?
“Graduating in Holland is about one moment,” said Koos Van Der Vegte. “That’s why we’re here.”
This story was published in the June 1, 1985, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.