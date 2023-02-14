SOIL AND FISHERIES
A key player in the debate about how to restore Snake River salmon runs and how those efforts will affect grazing is scheduled to visit Clarkston March 1 for a program sponsored by the Asotin County Conservation District.
Merritt Tuttle, the National Marine Fisheries Service endangered species section chief at Portland, is scheduled to join a panel discussion during the session.
The panel, which begins at 1 p.m., will be part of the day-long session “Riparian Grazing, Water Quality and Fisheries — Are They Compatible.” It will be held at the Walla Walla Community College branch at 1470 Bridge St. in Clarkston.
Joining Tuttle on the panel will be Ken Davis, Washington Cattlemen’s Association President at Walla Walla, Wally Murphy, Umatilla National Forest resources staff officer at Pendleton and Jeffrey Mosley, University of Idaho range management specialist at Moscow.
The fisheries service recovery plan for the Snake’s threatened chinook and endangered sockeye salmon runs has already begun to affect livestock grazing on U.S. Forest Service allotments.
New standards for grazing will also be applied to Washington trust lands and lands managed by other state and federal agencies as a result of Endangered Species Act protection for the fish.
The program will begin at 9 a.m. and will feature reports on riparian or streamside management projects. Other speakers will include John Heilmeyer of Prineville, Ore.; U.S. Bureau of Land Management district riparian coordinator,; Jim Little of Emmett, past president of the Idaho Cattle Association; and Jack Southworth of Seneca, Ore., editor for the Northwest Holistic Resource Management publicatons.
The free program is sponsored by the conservation district through the Asotin Creek Model Watershed Program, which is funded by a Bonneville Power Administration grant.
Co-sponsors or the session Nez Perce Soil and Water Conservation District, Cattlemen’s Associations for Nez Perce and Asotin Counties, Washington State University and University of Idaho Cooperative Extension Services and the U.S. Soil Conservation Service.
More information is available from the sponsoring organizations.
This story was published in the Feb. 14, 1994, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
