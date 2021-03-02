By MRS. LYDA BRUNEAU
(Instructor, Lewiston adult education school.)
It has been conceded that the cure for shortcomings of democracy is more democracy. It is also stated by political leaders and thinkers that it is the weakness of our municipal systems which is the point wherein the government of the United States fails.
In the picturesque Berkshire hills of Massachusetts, the old town meeting still prevails and has proved to be an incentive in perpetuating good municipal government.
The lack of stability of town and city government in our country has been so apparent that a nationwide movement has been instituted to strengthen community systems by assemblies of the people to discuss and understand the principals of economics. When the masses can think and vote intelligently, there will be no more erises. It is the impetus toward group-thinking that led the committee for adult education to insist that each project, except the nursery schools, regardless of subjects taught, include in its program panel discussions.
The reason for this is obvious. Statistics show us that 40 per cent of the people of our nation live either in cities or towns or in adjacent districts which depend upon the neighboring locality for their information and enlightenment. The newspaper, which is the most influential agent, does not reach all the population. Discussion, then, is the only method to be used to acquaint the people with the issues of the day.
First Discussion Wednesday
An intelligent voter must be well informed and devoted of prejudice, which is generally fostered by lack of information. No particular instructor in adult education is presumptuous enough to set himself up as an authority on national issues. Hence, after careful deliberation, we have selected eight persons from different walks of life to open a discussion and explain its purpose. The subject — “The Resent Crises” — should be close to the hearts of the people of Lewiston and we will welcome any who are interested in education and progress to meet with us in room 205 at the Lewiston normal school Wednesday, March 4, at 8 p.m.
The second discussion will be held in April on the subject, “The Fantastic Townsend Plan.” As our recitation room seats only about 40 persons, it is advisable for those who wish to be comfortably seated to appear early. Come and prepare to give and take with a good grace and an open mind.
This story was published in the March 2, 1936, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.