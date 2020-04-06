This story was published in the April 6, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
It has always been harder to think of Pullman and Moscow as one community than it has of Lewiston and Clarkston, thanks to eight miles of highway. Soon it will be easier, thanks to eight miles of trail.
The campaign to raise $450,000 for the local share of the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail linking the two university cities is nearing $400,000, and approaches its goal none too soon. Work on the trail’s main stem gets under way this summer.
When it is completed, the trail will comprise a 10-foot-wide paved and lighted path on the abandoned rail line parallel to the highway that connects the two communities but does not combine them. And for the first time, Moscow and Pullman residents will be able to greet each other the way neighbors should, not from a speeding car but on foot, bicycle or rollers.
The trail will do for the two towns what two bridges and an extensive levee path system do for Lewiston and Clarkston. It will help blur the divisions between the communities that rise from more than two separate states, two separate cities, two separate universities.
It is those divisions that often prove harder to overcome than official borders. Only a few years ago, the Tribune’s sister paper the Moscow-Pullman Daily News stopped publishing separate editions for each city, and you would have thought some readers were being force-fed information from the other side of the moon.
“I don’t care about what happens in Pullman,” readers complained from one side of the state line. Readers on the other expressed fear that a paper published in Idaho was abandoning what attention it had given to their own state and community. And they all did that well after toll-free telephone service had already bridged one fissure between natural siblings, and university, city and county administrations had begun spanning others.
The choice of Bill Chipman’s name for the trail was as appropriate for community accord as it was inspired for raising money Chipman, who died in an automobile accident early last year, had a foot in each community as a University of Idaho alumnus who operated an auto dealership in Pullman. And feelings for him in both cities will prevent the trail from being viewed as more one community’s than the other’s.
That said, however, there probably would be no trail to name after Chipman if there were no Nancy Mack, the Pullman woman whose decade-plus-long commitment to it has made her its undisputed godmother.
“Vision is something you need to bring to people on a year-round basis,” Mack told the Tribune late last year, “and the best way to change something is not accept things the way they are but work on it.”
Mack’s example has brought residents across the Palouse a vision of more than a trail. When the path opens, people who live and work in Moscow will rub shoulders with people who live and work in Pullman — and those who live in Moscow and work in Pullman and who live in Pullman and work in Moscow. The highway that usually separates them will still be there, of course. It will just be less relevant. — J.F.