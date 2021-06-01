Padilla leads Warrior hit parade in 17-2 rout

When Lewis-Clark State scored 17 runs two nights ago against Georgia College, one fan leaving Harris Field said he never expected to see a baseball team score that many runs again in one NAIA World Series game.
Well, the Warriors, with Joe Padilla hitting a record three home runs and Keith Peterson adding two more round trippers, did in fact duplicate that feat Friday night, this time whomping Southern California College by a 17-2 score before a crowd of 4,472, made up mostly of happy LCSC fans.
To put it simply, the LCSC bats have never seemed to be better in a national tournament, not even in its memorable 69-7 season of two years ago when LCSC rewrote a number of series hitting records.
In their 17-1 and 17-2 romps on successive nights, the defending champion Warriors have pounded out 35 hits, nine of which have gone for homers, in addition to a triple and eight doubles.
If the Warriors’ batters have any energy left from their fence-busting, they will be asked to use it once again, this time against Dallas Baptist tonight at 8 in the battle of the remaining two unbeaten teams. Tony Dineen, the opening-night winner, will put a 10-2 record on the line when he takes the hill for LCSC, which has outscored three tourney foes by an amazing 41-4 margin.
Dallas Baptist won its second straight tournament game earlier Friday, handing College of St. Francis its first defeat by a 4-2 count. The two clubs were here a year ago but did not meet.
Padilla, who had hit only one homer the entire regular season, warmed up for his “hat trick” Thursday night when he hit a solo homer against Georgia College. But that was nothing compared to what he did against three beleaguered SCC pitchers Friday.
The Warriors had built up a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third on Peterson’s first homer, a solo shot to left, and Jaime Archibald’s RBI single.
When Rusty Harris and Peterson worked SCC starter Edwardo Andrews for walks to open the fourth, up stepped Padilla, a junior from Concord, Calif. Going with the lefty Andrews’ tailing fast ball, Padilla hammered a three-run homer to right center to make it 5-1, and the celebrating started in the LCSC dugout.
However, on the mound, Andrews wasn’t celebrating. His next pitch hit Brian Thomas, who then slung his bat toward Andrews as players from both dugouts rushed onto the field. Plate umpire Don Slusher at first made a gesture as if he was throwing Thomas out of the game, but after some discussion Thomas remained.
In the fifth inning, Lewis-Clark State finally sent the 145-pound Andrews to the showers, taking advantage of three walks and a hit batter. Then came a two-run double by Thomas, the 96th two-bagger of his career, and Padilla’s two-run single. The score mounted to 9-1.
But the Warriors, particularly Padilla and Peterson, weren’t through yet in the 3½-hour marathon that had a load of 3-and-2 counts all night.
Mark Deushane, the first Vanguards’ reliever, was a little shaky at first, bouncing balls to the plate and also uncorking a few high off the backstop. But when he found the strike zone, there were Peterson and Padilla successfully swinging for the fences.
Peterson unloaded the third series grand slam in the sixth to score three runners in front of him who had drawn walks. Padilla, who finished with seven RBIs, then followed with his second homer to left and then cranked his third homer of the game to left in the seventh frame. Never in the history of the national tournament had a player hit three put of the ball park in one game.
Kevin Byers, LCSC’s starting pitcher, did a good job of keeping the speedy SCC runners off the bases for most of the night.
In seven strong innings of six-hit ball, Byers struck out five and walked only two before giving way to reliever Bob Jensen for the final two innings.
“I thought Kevin threw well even though he bruised his heel covering first,” said LCSC Coach Ed Cheff. “And Jensen did a good job too.
“That’s great to get that kind of hitting out of your first two guys in the line-up,” said Cheff, referring to Peterson and Padilla. “Our strong suit has always been our hitting, but we haven’t had everybody hitting together like we have the last few days.”
Richard Emard, the Southern California coach, said Andrews “had been our giant killer in the past and had beaten teams like Fullerton State, Grand Canyon and USC. But tonight, he didn’t have his good stuff.”
Emard, whose Vanguards will come back with their ace, Brian Otten, today, said that the LCSC batters weren’t swinging at any bad pitches.
“You just can’t make mistakes against them because they make you pay for them,” said the SCC coach.
Besides Padilla and Peterson, the Warriors’ Dale Bonfield cracked out three hits, including a double, and drove in two ruins. Kyle Brock added a double and single good for two RBIs and Harris drew three walks and scored three times.
The Vanguards jumped out to a 1-0 first inning lead, the first time the Warriors had trailed in the Series. Ron Nelson’s two-out single to left scored Dave Turney, who had walked and stolen second. In the sixth, LCSC turned a double play on Randy Roether’s ground ball, but courtesy runner Terry Gaunt scored on the play.
Once again, the Warriors played near flawless ball on defense with Byers committing the only error when he dropped the ball covering first. “We played well on defense again,” Cheff was quick to point out.
This story was published in the June 1, 1985, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.