Padilla leads Warrior hit parade in 17-2 rout

Home plate umpire Don Slusher, right, fires words at Lewis-Ciark State College Coach Ed Cheff (27) and LCSC batter Brian Thomas (6). After being hit by a pitch. Thomas threw his bat at Southern California pitcher Edwardo Andrews and was apparently thrown out of the game. But after this discussion, which included umpires Don Burke, left, and Tom Melton, center, Thomas was allowed to return to the game. (Tribune/Bob DeLashmutt)