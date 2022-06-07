Perhaps there is no city in the whole Union which can show such a remarkably clean record in the payment of taxes as Lewiston. The assessed valuation of city property on which taxes are levied is over $600,000 and of this there is but $140 delinquent, or less than 2½ per cent of the whole. On this showing Lewiston does not challenge comparison with neighbors or other towns of a similar class in the northwest, but throws down the gauntlet to all competitors far and near, and defies them to produce as nearly an unsullied page as the delinquent tax list lately running in the Tribune accredits to our tax-paying citizens. There are a few things which strict candor compels us to confess we are a trifle weak upon — for instance, piety and advertising — but for climate, fruit, handsome women and debt-paying people Lewiston has a record which should blot out most of her frailties. It is also worthy of note that Nez Perce county not only has no poor farm or other establishment for the care of its paupers but there is no occasion for one. There are and for the past winter have been but two indigents in the county. These are two old men who have spent the last thirty years in the county and who now that the supreme period of life is approaching are gladly given rest and maintenance at the public charge. They are cared for at the home of M. J. Wessels, where they fare as bounteously as the ordinary citizen in comfortable circumstances. And there is none to cavil that these two poor exhausted lives should find comfort as they may until the great horizon is reached.
This story was published in the June 7, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.