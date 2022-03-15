Osborn Will Be Honored Tonight By Business Associates, Friends

M. L. (Ozzie) Osborn, Lewiston city finance commissioner and manager of the J.C. Penney Co. store here for the last 10 years, will shed the latter title March 31 when he retires after 40 years with the Penney organization.
After that, he will share his time between civic and community activities at Lewiston and his Cool Spring Ranch near Lenore. His Lewiston office will be at 204 Weisgerber Building.
To honor him, about 100 of his business associates and friends and members of his family will gather this evening at 6 for a retirement party at the Lewiston Golf & Country Club.
Osborn will respond with a breakfast at the Hotel Lewis-Clark tomorrow morning at 9.
His successor at the Penney store hasn’t been announced.
Officials Due
Among those attending the events here this weekend are officials from the department store chain’s zone office at Denver — including William J. Guthrie, former manager of the Montgomery Ward & Co. store at Lewiston, and Mrs. Guthrie — and district managers at Spokane and Billings, Mont., plus managers of the Penney stores throughout the Inland Empire and other parts of the West.
Osborn said recently he plans to stay at Lewiston “another 50 years” and that his motto is:
“If it is to be—it is up to me.”
He was born on a farm in South Dakota and lived there until he was 14. He later moved with his parents to Eugene, Ore., where he attended public schools and later, the University of Oregon.
He began his employment with J.C. Penney Co. at Eugene in 1929. In 1938 he was transferred to Pendleton and in 1940 to Enterprise as store manager. He was transferred to Colville, Wash., in 1945 to manage the store there. He opened a new store at Richland, Wash., in 1953 and moved to the Spokane Division Street store in 1955. He came to Lewiston in August, 1959.
He first met J.C. Penney, founder of the company who now is 93, in 1931 when Osborn was a stock clerk at the Eugene store and Penney was active in management of the firm.
Osborn has been active in civic affairs and has served as president of the chamber of commerce in three communities, including the Greater Lewiston chamber in 1966. He also has served with volunteer fire departments at Enterprise and Colville and has been a board member of several service clubs.
Helped With JA
His interest in young persons led him to help organize Junior Achievement of Lewiston-Clarkston, Inc., an adult organization which sponsors miniature business corporations to help teach high school students the principles of business enterprise. He served as its president in 1967-68.
He was named employer of the year in 1965 by the Lewiston Distributive Education Club.
At Lewiston, he also serves as chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board and as vice president of the Lewiston Roundup Ass’n. He is a chamber director and twice has served as chairman of the chamber’s Merchants’ Committee.
Under his management, the Lewiston J.C. Penney store has expanded its sales area and has joined with other stores in the establishment and operation of an F St. parking lot behind the store. In the face of a move by Montgomery Ward & Co. to Lewiston Center in 1965 and stiff competition from it and other shopping center stores since then, Osborn has continued to be a strong advocate of an improved downtown shopping area.
Continues To Prosper
His store, which has continued to prosper, met the growing competition in part by emphasis on better quality men’s, women’s and children’s wearing apparel.
Osborn was elected to a four-year term on the Lewiston City Commission last Nov. 13. In that capacity, he serves on the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Commission.
He and his wife, Maxine, live at 2615 Sunset Drive. Their three daughters, two of them accompanied by their husbands, are to be at tonight’s party. They are Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Linsner, Long Beach, Calif.; Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Kauffman, Spokane, and Jill Osborn, who resides at the family home.
This story was published in the March 15, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.