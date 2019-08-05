PIERCE — Orofino’s Gale Eller took first place in the singles division of the truck driving contest at the Pierce 1860 Days Saturday.
Eller and Greg Kelso of Pierce also took top honors in the team truck driving competition. More detailed results from the festivities are as follows:
Truck driving, singles (possible 500 points): first, Gale Eller, Orofino, 445; second, Pat Colwell, 405; third, Duane Opdahl, 385.
Truck Driving, team (possible 1,000 points): first, Gale Eller and Greg Kelso, 803.
Skidder contest: first, Mike Quigley, 8.66 minutes; second, Mike Warford, 9.43 minutes; third, Steve Cahala, 10.03 minutes.
The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce float took Best of Show in the parade, held at noon Saturday.
Other awards were:
Community float: first, Beta Sigma Phi; second, Weippe Rodeo Association.
Commercial float: first, KLER Radio, Orofino; second, Timberline High School Rodeo Club, Weippe; third, C-PTPA, Orofino.
Youth Division: first, Pierce Cub Scouts; second, the Dreamettes Drill Team, Weippe; third, Pierce Boy Scouts.
Specialty Division: first, Women in Timber, Lewis-Clark Chapter, Lewiston; second, the Classes of 1947 and 1949, Pierce; third, the Memory Float, Pierce.
Antique Cars: first, 1934 Ford Dumptruck, owned by Bill Coon, Pierce; second, Budweiser Special, owned by P and F Distributors of Lewiston; third, Model A Ford, driven by Ab and Joanne Hanson of Orofino.
Log Truck Division: first, Idaho Truck Sales, Lewiston; second,. Frank Davis Logging, Pierce; third, Ray Coon Logging, Pierce.
Equestrian: first, Lewis-Clark Sidesaddlers, Lewiston; second, Debbie Trautwine and Lisa Trautwine, both of Pierce; third, Timberline High School Rodeo Club, Weippe.
Queen’s Courts: first, Kamiah Chamber of Commerce royalty; second, Orofino Lumberjack Days royalty; third, Kooskia Days royalty.
This story was published in the Aug. 5, 1990, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.