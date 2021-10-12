CRAIGMONT — The Lewis County Historical Society heard Dick Southern of Craigmont report on his project to plat the original homesteads in the county and identify the persons who first filed on them and those who “proved up” on them.
Southern was guest speaker at a society meeting Monday.
Projects to be undertaken by the new group are an informal listing of books each member has dealing with Idaho history, and indexing the book History of North Idaho.
John Hewins related a theory on teaching history based on a midwestern school which inherited enough papers to teach history from them.
Margaret Nell Longeteig described a historical society’s opportunity to train people to do historical work correctly. She reported Myrtle Peer, formerly of Winchester, has found the Woodlawn School records and that the society will need a place to keep them.
Preservation of the stones in the Forest Cemetery is a possible society project.
This story was published in the Oct. 10, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.