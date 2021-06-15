A new orchestra has been added to the list of musical organizations of the city, according to announcement made yesterday by Jess Mann. The new organization is Mann Brothers No. 2, and is composed of six local boys, who have teamed the music business in orchestras in the city and nearby towns. Increased demand for Mann’s music by cities and towns of the Inland Empire has made the formation of the new orchestra necessary, Mr. Mann said.
Lawrence Kauffman, formerly with Chace, Kauffman and Chace of this city, will lead Mann Brothers No. 2. He will play the violin. Whitman Barton, well known in musical circles in Lewiston and formerly a member of Mann Brothers original orchestra, was secured from Yakima to play saxophone in the new unit. He will also double on violin.
Fred Kling, a local boy, will play the clarinet and saxophone Morris Harrington, another local product, will play the trombone, while Hugh Dunlap, a former Orofino boy, who has been playing here the past two years, will play piano. Barney Malaerich, a former member of the Cottonwood orchestra and Allen’s orchestra, will, play drums.
Mann Brother’s No. 2, made their initial appearance at the dance given at the pavilion Thursday night by the Camp Fire girls and made a tremendous hit with the dance patrons.
The possibility that Jack Running may join Mann Brothers No. 1 as trumpeter was intimated yesterday by Jess Mann, who said he was trying to close a deal with him. Mr. Running has been making a notable record in orchestra work in Vancouver, B.C.
This story was published in the June 15, 1924, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.