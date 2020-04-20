This story was published in the April 20, 1927, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The Clarkston orchardists received notices yesterday from Weather Observer W. W. Thomas of Lewiston, in which they were warned to be in readiness to use their smudge fires and orchard heating plants.
Indications were that the temperature might drop to a point where the fruit would be damaged. Most of the growers purchased additional coal yesterday and announced their intentions to light smudges in case that it should become necessary to heat orchards.
The fruit in the Clarkston district had not been damaged up to a late hour last night and many were in hopes that the winds would continue to blow during the night, overcoming the possibility of damage from frost.
The orchards are reported to be in excellent condition, which should enable the young fruit to withstand the cold to better advantage than would be the case where the trees weakened through disease or fruit pests.
None of the growers have had to light their heaters or smudges this season up to a late hour last night.